Donald M. Faircloth, Sr.

Donald Myles Faircloth, Sr., 79, of 1709 Faircloth Drive, died Friday, March 12, 2021 in his home. Mr. Faircloth was born in Chowan County on November 28, 1941, and was the son of the late Donald Ransom Faircloth and Dorothy Twiddy Faircloth Lodge. A retired Job Supervisor with Edenton Construction Company, he was a former member of the Center Hill-Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department, and had served in the United States Coast Guard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl Boyce Faircloth; and by his son, Gregory Scott Faircloth. Surviving are his son, Donald M. Faircloth, Jr. (wife, Tracy); and daughter-in-law, Wendy Faircloth (husband, Kent Howell), all of Edenton; two brothers, Michael Faircloth and Andy Faircloth; two sisters, Sharlie Faircloth Twiddy and Cindy Faircloth Dobson; and five grandchildren, Abby, Jason, Rachel, Gwen, and Claire. In accordance with his wishes, no services are planned. In lieu of any flowers being sent to the family, they suggest contributions in his memory be made to the Center Hill-Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 185, Tyner, NC 27980. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
