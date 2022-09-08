Doris Casper Blanchard

Doris Norene Casper Blanchard, 97, formerly of the Selwin Crossroads area of Hobbsville, died Sunday, September 4, 2022 in Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Blanchard was born in Gates County on March 6, 1925, and was the daughter of the late John Thomas and Corrie Matthews Casper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aloise Blanchard; sisters, Mary Casper, Venelle Morgan, and Gladys Copeland; and by brothers, Luther, Curtis, Jimmy, and Waverly Casper. Mrs. Blanchard had been employed as an inspector at the Elizabeth City Hosiery Mill, at Birdsong Peanut Company in Suffolk, VA and for many years owned and operated the Selwin Store with her husband. She was a member of Warwick Baptist Church. Surviving are her children, Diane Blanchard Russell and Richard D. Blanchard (wife, Bertha), both of Edenton; her sister, Louise Winslow of Suffolk; three grandchildren, Dean Russell (wife, Christy), Ben Blanchard, and Hannah Jones (husband, Jason); five great-grandchildren, Alex, Elizabeth, and Eric Russell, Clay Jones, and Amber Blanchard. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Funeral services were held Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. in Warwick Baptist Church and were conducted by the Reverend Kip Vinson and the Reverend Russell Blanchard. The burial was on the family plot at the church. Friends visited with the family in the social hall immediately following the service, or all other times at Richard and Bertha's home, 143 Cowpen Neck Road, Edenton. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.