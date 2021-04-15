Doris W. Spivey

Doris Lee Wilder Spivey, 92, of 338 Gliden Road, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, in her home where she was cared for by her family. Mrs. Spivey was born in Perquimans County on September 15, 1928, and was the daughter of the late William Oscar and Beatrice Boyce Wilder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey McLean Spivey; her son, The Rev. Dennis Spivey; her daughter, June Long; her sister, Hattie Pierce Layden; and by her brother, Oscar Ray Wilder. A homemaker, Mrs. Spivey was a faithful member of Warwick Baptist Church as long as her health permitted, and had been a member of the former Gatesville Chapter of The Order of The Eastern Star. Surviving are two daughters, Sandra Rountree (husband, David) of Gatesville, and Debra Cheever (husband, Troy) of Deltaville, VA; a son, Mark Spivey (wife, Donna) of Hobbsville; a daughter-in-law, Joye Spivey of Hickory; 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Funeral services were held Sunday, April 11th, at 4:00 p.m. in Warwick Baptist Church and were conducted by Pastors Kip Vinson and Russell Blanchard. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Friends visited with the family in the social hall immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Warwick Baptist Church, in care of Cindy Harrell, 433 Gliden Road, Hobbsville, NC 27946, or to Albemarle Hospice, 1507 North Road Street, Suite 2, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
