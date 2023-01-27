Dr. James O'Leary

James Francis O'Leary, MD, 79, of 507 North Broad Street, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in his home. Dr. O'Leary was born in Cork, Ireland on January 6, 1944 and was the only child born to the late James Patrick and Winifred Fielding O'Leary. A surgeon, Dr. O'Leary began his solo practice in Edenton in 1979, was associated with Chowan Hospital, and later working as a Rural Professor training interns with the Brody School of Medicine, retiring from that position in 2013. Educated at University College Cork in Ireland and a member of the Royal College of Surgeons, he served his American residency at Tulane University. Since moving to Edenton, he was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. Surviving is his wife of 32 years, Amelle Anderson O'Leary; three daughters, Rosemary, Jennifer, and Pattie; two sons, Jamie and Patrick; and grandchildren and other extended family members. A Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, January 31st, at 12 noon in St. Ann Catholic Church and was conducted by Father Jairo A. Maldonado-Pacheco. The burial was in Beaver Hill Cemetery. A reception followed the burial service and was held in the Parish Hall at St. Ann. Friends were invited to join the family Monday from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, P.O. Box 643, Edenton, NC 27932 or to the Tri-County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center, 138 Icaria Road, Tyner, NC 27980. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.