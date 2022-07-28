Dr. Wayne Page Attkisson of Edenton, NC completed his inspiring and impactful journey of a life well lived on July 5, 2022 at the age of 82. Wayne was born on February 22, 1940 in Richmond, VA to the late Oscar Woodrow and Marguerite Barden Attkisson. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Margaret Ballard Attkisson, and son Kenneth Bryant Attkisson (Jennifer) of Edenton. He adored his grandchildren, Batchelor Page Attkisson, Annslie Brooks Attkisson, and Ruffin Hedrick Attkisson, who affectionately called him Papa Wayne. In addition, he is survived by his sister and brother; Marguerite Ann “Maggie” Braddy (Jeff) of Wilmington and Jerry Barden Attkisson (Sylvia) of Atlanta. Each of his nieces, nephews, and cousins was very dear to him. Wayne was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Sallie Ann Attkisson, M.D., and his brother Ronald Lee Attkisson. Wayne’s determination, can-do spirit, and courage to face all of life’s challenges began for him as a child when he fought polio. Not only did he survive polio, but Wayne continued to lead an extraordinary life. He graduated from Grainger High School (‘58) in Kinston, NC, and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received his undergraduate degree (‘63) and graduated from the UNC-CH School of Dentistry (‘66). Wayne had such fond memories of his time and friendships in Richmond, Kinston, and Chapel Hill. The most special part of his time in Chapel Hill was meeting and marrying his darling Margaret. From Chapel Hill, life took them to Washington DC where Wayne served for 2 years in the United States Air Force as a dentist. As they settled in Windsor, NC, Wayne, Margaret, and an incredible staff built a thriving dental practice of loved patients where Wayne was able to share his dentistry talents for 50 years. That’s a lot of healthy smiles! Windsor was home and became a special community of friends and family for Wayne, Margaret, Sallie Ann, and Ken. Wayne was truly remarkable at his craft. When he developed Post-Polio Syndrome as an adult, that was just a bump in the road. First with braces and then on his scooters, he continued to practice until his retirement in 2018. Over the years, Wayne was very active in his community, first in Windsor, and later in Edenton. Wayne served as a Deacon at Cashie Baptist Church. He also served on the prestigious Morehead scholarship selection committee, as Jaycee President, Windsor Rotary President, and was named as a Paul Harris Fellow. He was active with the 5th District Dental Society. In 2018, Wayne was presented with the state’s highest award, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. Wayne enjoyed being a member of St Paul’s Episcopal church in Edenton. From childhood to adulthood, he never let Polio stop him or limit goals that he wanted to achieve, or hobbies that he wanted to enjoy. Wayne had an affinity for cars, gadgets, and boats! He was most at peace on the water taking boat trips with friends and family, jet ski rides, spending special time in Bath, NC, and fishing with Margaret, his children, and later his grandchildren. This all brought him so much joy over the years. Wayne also loved to travel. He and Margaret were able to travel abroad and even accomplished visiting all 50 states together. Wayne was a man of many talents. Always working with his hands, he was able to build or fix just about anything. He treasured his role as Dentist, but Wayne was also so many other things to so many different people. He was a grateful son to his mother and father, a loving brother to Jerry, Ronnie, and Maggie, a cherished husband to Margaret, the most remarkable father to Sallie Ann and Ken, a wonderful father -in-law to Jenn, and the ultimate Papa Wayne to Batch, Annslie, and Ruffin. But even beyond that, Wayne was a genuine friend and gracious human being to all he encountered. A memorial service was held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 101 West Gale Street, Edenton. Family and friends will be received in the Parish Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Wayne’s memory to Glory Ridge Youth Missions through St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Glory Ridge, a multi-denominational christian camp, in the mountains of Madison County, NC became very close to Wayne’s heart, through his grandchildren, where they learned to use their hands and hearts to help others. Online condolences may be directed to HYPERLINK "http://www.walkerfh.net/" www.walkerfh.net (Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Attkisson family.
