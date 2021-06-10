Edith B. Small

Edith Mae Byrum Small, 90, of 905 Virginia Road, died Monday, May 31, 2021 in Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Edenton, after an extended illness. Mrs. Small was born in Chowan County on January 25, 1931, and was the youngest of three children born to the late Richard Henry “Dick” Byrum, Sr. and Evie Nixon Byrum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Edward Byrum and Richard Henry “Graham” Byrum, Jr.; by her husband of nearly 50 years, Lee Augustus Small, Sr.; and by a grandson, Matthew Thomas Small. A graduate of Chowan High School, she later attended Kee’s Business College in Norfolk, VA, and through the years had worked as a secretary with the Edenton Cotton Mill, Murray Tynch’s Fisheries, and Valhalla Produce. A faithful member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, she was a member of its Adult Choir, the Audrey Gordon Circle, the Women’s Missionary Union, and taught the Children’s Sunday School Class for 30 years. She truly loved the Lord and her church. Edith enjoyed membership in the Enterprise Home Extension Club, and loved to garden, bake, grow flowers, travel, and spend time with her family and friends. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is survived by three children, Lee Augustus Small, Jr. (friend, Mary Ange of Roper) of Edenton, Shadrack Felton Small, IV (wife, Susette) of Rockwell, and Becky Small Rominger (husband, Andy) of Newland; four grandchildren, Tiffany Leanne Moon (husband, Ben) of Newland, Andrew James Rominger (wife, Lydia) of Jakarta, Indonesia, Jamey Lee Small of Rockwell, and Brittany Marie Ridenhour (husband, Kaleb) of Rockwell; six great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Landon Liner of Newland, Jude, Amos, and Asa Rominger of Jakarta, and Destry Lee Ridenhour of Rockwell. Funeral services were held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church and were conducted by Pastor Mike Denny. A private burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends visited with the family Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, or all other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, NC 27932. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Robert E. Lane and staff, to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, and to Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation, for the comfort and care given to their loved one. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
