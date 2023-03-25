Edrew S. Clark, Jr.

Edrew Samuel "Drew" Clark, Jr., 37, died on Monday, March 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. Born on September 10, 1985 in Savannah, Georgia, Drew was a graduate of Hartsville High School in Hartsville, SC as well as a 2007 graduate of Clemson University in Clemson, SC where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Health Science. While at Clemson he was a brother of the Kappa Alpha Order. Later he continued his education at Central Carolina Technical College, Sumter, SC, graduating in 2016 with an Associate in Science Degree in Nursing Science. Drew worked several years as a Registered Nurse in Behavioral Health in the Columbia, SC area. His most recent employment was the Three Rivers Behavioral Health in West Columbia. He spent his entire professional career in behavioral health becoming an outspoken advocate for the improvement of health care for mental illness. He believed in and felt just as strongly about organ donation, and at his death became an organ donor himself, giving several of his organs to help others. Drew is remembered as a beloved grandson, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin by family members and was a kind and humble friend to everyone that knew him. He was an enthusiastic sports fan of college athletics, especially of his alma mater, the Clemson Tigers, and of his dad's alma mater, the East Carolina Pirates. He was also an avid golfer and cyclist. Surviving is his grandmother, Charlotte Leary Small of Edenton, NC; his parents, Jewell Small Clark and Edrew S. Clark Sr. of Surfside Beach, SC; his sister, Jennifer Clark Tuck (husband, Robert Brian Tuck) of Blythewood, SC; two nieces, Julia Charlotte Tuck and Evelyn Leary Tuck, also of Blythewood; and a loving, close-knit, extended family of several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, March 25th, at 11:00 a.m. in Edenton Baptist Church and will be conducted by Dr. Jesse Croom. The burial will follow in the Small Family Plot in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at his grandmother's home, 110 West Gale Street in Edenton beginning on Friday, March 17th. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street, Edenton, NC 27932. Drew's friends and family knew of and witnessed his long struggle with depression and mental health issues, even as he worked tirelessly to help others with the same disease. They encourage you today and every day to reach out to those around you with problems and assist them in getting the help they need. That is what Drew would want...that his life's work continue long after he is gone. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
