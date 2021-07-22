In the early hours of July 4th, 2021, Edward George Hyduchak, 84, lost his courageous battle against leukemia, passing comfortably surrounded by family. He will be remembered for his beaming smile and personality, unorthodox sense of humor, and countless stories from his life experiences. He had numerous occupations over the years but was most proud of two professions: being a teacher and a father. He is preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Clara Hyduchak of Colonia, NJ and his brother Joseph Hyduchak of Paupack, PA. He is survived by his sister Barbara Gionotto of East Brunswick, NJ, four children: Kristen, Clint, Andrew, his stepdaughter Aimee Roberts, and his beloved partner of sixteen years with whom he shared everything, Betty W. Gard. There will be no services per Edward’s wishes. In lieu of a service we ask that you celebrate the life of Edward Hyduchak and cherish the memories that you have of him.
