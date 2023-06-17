Edward Wise Taylor, Jr., 89, of 200 West Second Street, died Thursday, June 8, 2023 in his home where he was cared for by his family. Mr. Taylor was born in Bertie County on August 17, 1933, and was the son of the late Edward W. Taylor, Sr. and Sally Pearl Keeter Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Allen Taylor; and by brothers, Sam and Elmer Taylor. A graduate of Merry Hill High School, many will remember his longtime ownership of Bridge Turn Exxon in Edenton, a locally owned, full service gas station he operated with his wife and sons, beginning in 1961 and that continues to serve the community today. And as if the hours of running a service station weren't long enough, just down the street the family operated the local Tastee Freez for 43 years. Community involvement included membership in the Edenton Jaycees and charter membership in the Edenton-Chowan Volunteer Rescue Squad. An Army veteran, he was raised in the faith of Capehart's Baptist Church in Merry Hill. Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Stella Esno Taylor; his son, Stephen Edward Taylor (wife, Dana), and Richard's long-time companion, Silvia Phelps, all of Edenton; two grandchildren, Nicole Moore (husband, Kenneth) and Chris Bass (wife, Rebecca); and three great-grandchildren, Kennan and Easton Moore, and Benson Bass. Also surviving are two nephews, Larry and Johnny Taylor, and two nieces, Pam Gregory and Vicki Griffin; and other extended family members. Funeral services were held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and were conducted by Pastors Jay Rivenbark and Bernie Hurdle. The burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends visited with the family Saturday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home and all other times at the residence. Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in his memory may be made to Chowan Emergency Medical Services, 208 W. Hicks Street, Edenton, NC 27932.