Eleanor Theresa Talanian

Affectionately known to all as Ellie, 94, passed peacefully in her sleep on May 26, 2021 after a great day of being pampered, chatting with her fellow golden girls, and participating in the Rosary. Ellie was born in Boston, MA on March 20, 1927, the youngest daughter to John and Anna Zona, proud immigrants of Italy. As a strong and determined Marine wife, twice over, Ellie and her family were stationed in many locations up and down the East Coast, spending a majority of time in Virginia Beach, VA where she had a successful career in real estate. She enjoyed her retirement years in Edenton, NC where she was an active member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church and participated in St. Anne’s Women’s Club, the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, and was a volunteer at the Clothes Closet. No matter where she went or what she did, Ellie made endearing friendships that she deeply cherished. She is survived by her children; Bonnie Glines of Edenton, NC, Ron Doyle of Chambersburg, PA, and Gina Gautier and husband Bart of Woodbridge, VA; ten nieces and nephews; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Each of whom shall dearly miss her sound guidance, her smile and laughter, her amazing wit, and most of all her great love. Ellie is preceded in death by her husband “Ducky” Doyle; husband John Talanian; son Robert Doyle; sisters Catherine DeSisto, Mary Monsour, Angelina Elia, and Grace Trosper; son-in-law Bobby Glines; grandson Michael Doyle; niece Donna Trosper; and nephew John Elia. Ellie’s family would like to thank all the staff of HarborChase at Prince William Commons in Woodbridge, VA for their incredible kindness, care, and support provided to her over the past four months. We love you, Eleanor, and remember to BE GOOD. Arrangements are being made at Arlington National Cemetery for a future date. In the meantime, please send us your most cherished memories and stories of Ellie. We know there are many. Condolences and messages can be left at https://www.millerfuneralhome.net/obituaries/Eleanor-Talanian/#!/Obituary.
