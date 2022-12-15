Elight Johnson, one of seven children of the late Alexander Johnson, Sr. and Willie Beatrice Cofield Johnson, was born on October 28, 1939, in Edenton, North Carolina. He peacefully departed this life on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Tre’more Manor Assisted Living Facility, Oxford, North Carolina. Elight attended and graduated from Edenton-Chowan Public Schools. Upon completion of High School, he briefly attended Elizabeth City State College before deciding to pursue a career in the United States Air Force (1959) serving his country. During his military tenure, he led and managed Supply Squadron units that provided critical military logistics readiness support overseas and was awarded many military service awards. He met his soulmate and earth angel, Catherine Elizabeth Moye, in Edenton NC and they joined in holy matrimony on December 30, 1964. During their union, they were blessed with two children, Kendra Renee, and Keith Duwayne. Elight was a God-fearing, loving, and dedicated spouse, father, and family man. He and his family traveled and lived both domestically and internationally. In 1990, Elight retired at Pope, Air Force Base in Fayetteville, NC after dedicating over 30 years to his country and achieving the highest enlisted Air Force rank of Chief Master Sergeant (CMSGT). After his retirement, Elight dedicated even more of his time to the love of his life, Catherine, until her untimely passing in November 1995. He kept his promise to her that he would always be there for their children. Elight’s many successes were due to his deep belief and commitment to demonstrating care and respect for ALL individuals (family, friends, colleagues, community, etc.) regardless of their race, ethnicity, background, religion, or socio-economic status. He believed that everyone deserved an opportunity and had the ability to overcome any challenge regardless of where they started and or their resources. He often quoted the Golden Rule – “Do to others as you would have them do to you.” (Luke 6:31). Holding firm to his beliefs and compassion for others, he gave his time and experience to share his skills and life wisdom with many. Those who knew Elight were guaranteed to have had at least one conversation whereby he checked on you, imparted knowledge, and planted seeds of encouragement. He saw the best in everyone. Elight leaves to celebrate his life and beautiful memories, one daughter, Kendra R. Johnson of McLeansville, NC; one son Keith D. Johnson (Dana) of Raleigh, NC; three grandchildren, Catherine Williams of College Park, MD, William A. Johnson and Alaïa K. Johnson of Raleigh, NC; one brother, William “Bro” (Rosa Lee) Johnson of Edenton, NC; three sisters-in-law, Ruth Hill (Harold) of Raleigh, NC, Emma Lawrence (Jerry), and Maxine Moye of Edenton, NC; three brothers-in-law, Henry Smalls of Charleston, SC, Robert Moye (Gwen), and Joseph Moye of Edenton, NC; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Elight was preceded in death by his wife/soulmate, Catherine Moye Johnson; four brothers, Earlie Johnson, Edward Lee Johnson, Alexander Johnson, Jr., and James Lewis “Hip” Johnson; two sisters, Dorothy Mae Smalls and Beatrice Perry; four sisters-in-law, Dorothy Drew, Jessie Smith, Barbara Twine, and Patricia Moye; two brothers-in-law, Thaddeus Smith, and Curtis L. Twine. A homegoing service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Oxley Hill Baptist Church (110 Jeff White Road, Merry Hill, NC 27597) with Reverend Tatem officiating. Blair Funeral Service, 141 E. Carteret St., Edenton, NC 27932 is assisting the Johnson family with arrangements. Expressions of love and sympathy may be mailed to the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina online or by mail, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615 in memory of Elight Johnson.
