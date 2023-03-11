Elizabeth Dickenson Woodbury, age 69, passed away the morning of February 8, 2023 from duodenal cancer. She was born in Pasadena, CA on August 9, 1953 to Georgia and Kenneth Hess. She was married to Marc Woodbury on December 31, 1998 (New Years Eve) in a family service in Shawnee. OK. Liz had the gift of openness, warmth and welcoming humor. Her cousins had described her as having a “klutzy” grace that made everyone around her feel comfortable, even in the most stressful situations. Growing up she spent her summers at Minnehaha Ranch, her grandparents (Herbert & Virginia Clifford) home near Woodlake, CA. She and her two cousins formed their own little trio, riding horses, exploring the hills behind the ranch, naming all the granite rock formations behind the houses building forts, climbing trees, playing cowboys and Indians, swimming in the pool, damming up Minnehaha creek to make swimming holes, playing in the orange groves... driving tractors. Great adventures! Liz is survived by her husband Marc and stepson. Stephen and sister, Kate Carlin from San Mateo, CA and was preceded in death by her parents; Georgia and Kenneth, her brothers; Charles and Kenneth and her ½ sister; Alexandra Caponigro of Cushing, Maine. Liz got certificates from a SoCal university that assisted her in her early career with 20th Century Insurance after which she moved to NorCal. She started working for IdeaMan in promotional marketing. She was very successful running a marketing program for Seagate Technologies for over 10 years. Seven years after she married, she and Marc moved to Edenton, NC. Liz loved her dogs and trained two to be therapy dogs. She was integral in starting a program with the local hospital to have dogs in therapy for patients also as good will for the staff. Liz next challenge was as managing finances and workers for the remodel of Wessington House. The 1850 house was being ‘saved’ by Richard Douglas as it was in dire need of some major work. After 9 years that project was over but the therapy dog program was expanding into the local elementary school. Liz was a member of Edenton Presbyterian Church and served as a session member for 6 years. In 2021 she moved to Tucson, AZ to be closer to family but not be cold. Memorials are planned, April 29, 2023 in Cambria, CA at Shamel Park 12-4pm. Later this year at Edenton Presbyterian Church. Internment is planned at Hebron-Linn Cemetery in Hebron, Illinois. Donations can be made to Arizona Oncology Foundation: https://www.arizonaoncologyfoundation.org/ Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.funerariadelangeltucson.com for the Woodbury family.
