Emily Greer Amburn, 93, passed away January 13, 2023. Born in Pikeville, KY, she spent her early years, with her beloved mother Ruth, in Statesville, NC, became a Registered Nurse and was active in the community, including being President of the Junior Service League. She relocated to Edenton in 1964 when her then husband, L.F. Amburn Jr., became Editor and Publisher of “The Chowan Herald”. Immersing herself in Edenton life and making dear friends along the way, she was Children’s & Adult Choir Director at Edenton United Methodist Church, President of Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Library, Co-founder of the Garden of Eden Garden Club and Master Bridge player. After returning to her nursing career, she retired as Director of Nursing at BrittHaven. A lifelong Democrat, she was first woman elected to the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education and was appointed to the City Planning Board. Two brothers, Paul and Gregory, and two children, Luke and Melissa, preceded her in death. Surviving are Martha Chapman of Washington, DC; Paul (Kasey) Amburn of Ocracoke, NC; and Greer (Scott) Cawood of Winston-Salem, NC; and seven granddaughters. A celebration of her life will be held Friday, January 20 at 1030am, at Edenton United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry or Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Library.