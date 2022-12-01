Emma Marie Waff Hughes, 78, of Burgaw passed peacefully from her earthly life Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her daughter's home. She was born September 23, 1944 in Chowan County, the daughter of John Edward Waff, Jr. and Emma Marie Furguson Waff. In addition to her parents Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Crayton Hughes; brothers, Danny Waff and Johnny Waff. Emma is survived by her daughters, Karen Goodson (John) and Charlene Taylor (Michael); son, Kevin Hughes (Robin Morgan); ten grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; brother, Perry Waff (Mary); sisters, Janet Hargrove (Robert), Crystal Bethune (Richard) and Carolyn Warren; sisters-in-law, Shirley Waff and Joan Waff; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Emma will be missed by her family and many friends. She loved her family especially her grandchildren and lived her life with trust and faith. In years past Emma took good care of her family, enjoyed reading and family gatherings. Emma loved and was loved in return. A memorial service will be 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Northside Church, Building B1, 2501 North College Road, NC 28405. Pastor Rob Strickland will conduct the service. Shared memories and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.quinnmcgowen.com. A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.