Eric John Bergevin, 53, of Edenton, NC, loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend passed away on January 7th, 2023. Born on December 6, 1969 in Erie County, NY, Eric was the son of the late William Lawrence Bergevin and Rosemarie Lohmueller Bergevin, and was also predeceased by his sister, 1LT Elissa Marie Bergevin US Army. Eric earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Alabama, and was an avid fan of the Crimson Tide, a love only exceeded by his love for his family. He and Jennifer Suzanne Norvell were married in the wake of Hurricane Floyd in September 1999, beginning an epic 23-year adventure. Together they have 2 treasured children - Hannah Rose Bergevin and Alex Grey Bergevin. Eric's family was his life, and despite a busy career, he always put his family first - a common thread that gifted treasured memories that will bind them forever. Eric was both President & CEO of West Town Bank & Trust and its parent company, Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Throughout a 30-year career in the banking industry, Eric was active in establishing, acquiring, selling and recapitalizing banks and other financial service companies as well as being the lead organizer of a de novo bank. He was a member of the North Carolina State Banking Commission and served on the Board of Directors at Dogwood State Bank. Eric served on the Board of Trustees at the NC School of Science and Mathematics (daughter Hannah's alma mater) and was a member of the Edenton Investment Club. Eric was a devoted supporter of Edenton-Chowan athletics from the Recreation Department to the John A. Holmes Aces Booster Club and the Edenton Steamers. Raised in the Catholic faith, Eric found his church home among family and friends at Edenton Baptist Church. Nothing pleased Eric more than time with his family, a large tight-knit group of 33 that he affectionately referred to as "just us." A gift from his marriage to Jennifer, her large family became his own family and his very best friends. His happiest times were spent watching an Alabama football game, spending time at the beach "his happy place" and time with family on the water. He reveled in his home being the gathering spot for 4 generations of family and their multitudes of friends. Eric was an avid reader, a pilot, and a golfer, recently winning the Links at Mulberry Hill's Summer League Championship two years running. If there is a smidge of consolation to be found in losing someone far too soon, it's that he left for heaven in an airplane pursuing a hobby that had been a lifelong dream. Eric is survived by his wife Jennifer, and their children Hannah and Alex. He will be forever cherished by his bonus family: Bill and Jean Norvell, his parents in love; his siblings: Fran and John Cuthrell, Jackie and Bob Partin, Bill and Dana Norvell, and Beth and Chris Ulffers; his nieces and nephews: Kathryn & Chad Hammond, Caroline & Kevin Brown, RH Partin, Meredith & Josh Sherrill, Reagan Norvell, Bryce Norvell, Ben Ulffers, Abby Ullfers, and Adam Ulffers; and his adored great nieces and nephews: Wyatt, Brendan, Charlotte & Neal Ganzert, Aubrey Hammond, and Carter & Eleanor Sherrill. Eric is also survived by his birth mother, Diane O'Brien, step sister Kara O'Brien (husband, Adam), aunt, Linda DelMonte, cousin, Amy D'Agostino (husband, Jason), and cousin, Greg DelMonte (wife, Stephanie). A service will be held on Saturday, January 14th at 2:00 p.m. at Edenton Baptist Church. The burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. In remembrance of Eric, and his passion for encouraging young students and athletes, the family requests donations be directed to the Eric John Bergevin Scholarship Fund, c/o Southern Bank, 101 W. Queen Street, Edenton, NC 27932. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
