Ernest W. "Buddy" Burch, Jr.

Ernest W. Burch, Jr., also known to all who met him, knew him and loved him, more affectionately as "Buddy", passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Norfolk, Virginia, where he was surrounded by his wife Judy and son, Hunter. A native of Gainesville, Florida, Buddy was very proud of having served in the United States Marine Corps and graduating from Florida State University where he joined the Kappa Alpha Order and rose to become Class President. His pride and exceptional character stemmed from a strong traditional Southern upbringing that instilled the values of honesty, discipline and duty, that led to him serving in a multitude of leadership positions for many community and national organizations throughout his long and honorable life. Having possessed a dazzling smile, infectious laugh and piercing blue eyes that never met a stranger as they walked past his porch on East Water Street in his adopted home of Edenton, North Carolina where he moved from Florida to settle in what he saw as the last bastion of the Old South. His passion for Civil War History, strong belief in God, and his deep devotion to his family and his country made this one of the most unique men anyone who ever had to privilege to encounter him will ever meet. Buddy is survived by his loving wife, Judy; his son, Hunter; daughters, Ashly, Mellisa and Bonnie; and his loyal dog, Bentley. A visitation will be held Friday, November 18th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 19th, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory. The burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery with military honors rendered by the United States Marine Corps. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Edenton Historical Commission, Penelope Barker House Welcome Center, 505 South Broad Street, Edenton, NC 27932. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.