Eunice Angelene Woodruff Wright passed away peacefully at Hospice in Pinehurst, 02/19/2021 with family. A memorial service will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal, 101 W. Gale St., Edenton, 27932: 11am, 06/04/2021. “Angie” was born in Booneville, NC, 08/17/1927 to W. Winfield “Winnie” & Harriet” Hallie” E. Shore Woodruff. She married Dr. David O. Wright, of Onawa, Iowa 09/23/1957 at St. Paul’s Episcopal, Winston-Salem. They were members for over 50 years to St.Paul’s Episcopal, Edenton, where they raised 3 children. Dr. & Mrs. Wright lived at Penick Village since 2016. Angie was the youngest of 17 children in the Woodruff family. She was the only child to finish a Batchelor’s of Science at WFU1950. A lady ahead of her time was a Medical Laboratory Technician cross-matching blood types at Bowman Gray Hospital. After marriage in SanFrancisco, EEG Technician, she also continued her career & as a mother. Angie traveled to England for 3 years, where her husband served USAF-MD. She embraced the community near Ipswitch. Returning to the states, they made their home in a small town on the water. Angie loved helping others: diagnosing in the lab or delivering homemade delights. Angie had a persevering faith aging gracefully to 93. Her motto was “I’ll be alright” even during COVID lockdowns. She volunteered at Sunday School, Alter Guild & Choir. She engaged all her children to sing &1 to play the organ. She treasured chats, meals & hugs. Birthdays & Holidays were precious to all especially Sam Dixon & Martin Huff with their families. Angie was the loving wife of 63 years survived by 2 daughters: Dorothy Katherine Bankhead, Pharm. Plano TX (Marty) Ruth Emma Holm, RN Pulmonary Rehab. Pinehurst (Jeff) son: Drew Wright, NMLS, Citizens Bank, Southern Shores (Lisa) grandchildren: Diane Bankhead, Michael Bankhead, Angela Scanlon, Winn Wright, Ian Wright &Alex Wright. Gifts to:Wake Forest Health Sciences, WOODRUFF-WRIGHT MD Scholarship, Philanthropy & Alumni Office, POB 571021 Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Services with BolesFH.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Separate shootings with possible gang links probed in Edenton
- S-Bridge closes until spring 2022
- Edenton officials appeal for end to gun violence
- Area coaches reflect on Eric McDaniels | High School Sports
- Attention Residents of Chowan County! All Hands-on Deck!
- Ask an expert: Why is there a lumber shortage?
- Albemarle Rock Fish Festival among weekend activities
- Three people injured in shooting
- Edenton native served as pilot to President Reagan
- John A. Holmes High School Class of 2021 participates in annual tradition
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.