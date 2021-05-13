Eva Mae Spruill, 86, of Badham Road, and for many years a resident of Norfolk, VA, died Monday, May 3, 2021 in Vidant Chowan Hospital. Miss Spruill was born in Washington County on September 22, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Joseph Haywood and Fannie Mae Leary Spruill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Blanche Davenport of Creswell. Retired from the banking industry, she was an Operational Officer with what is now Wells Fargo. After retiring, she obtained her Real Estate license and worked in that field before moving to Edenton nearly 20 years ago. For many years while living in Norfolk, she was a faithful member of Gateway Freewill Baptist Church, and since moving had found fellowship with the family of Edenton First Assembly. Surviving is her sister, Ruby Skittlethorpe of Edenton; three nieces, Darlene MacCallum (Jason), Nora Mae Spruill (Norman, deceased), and Renee Moore; three nephews, William Skittlethorpe (Cindy), Daven Davenport (Jackie), and Henry Hurdle (Peggy); and great-nieces and great-nephews, Justin, Andrea, Adam, Morgan, Mason, and MacKenzie. Funeral services were held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and were conducted by her pastors, Randy Pierce, Bernard Hurdle, and Andrew Knott. The burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends joined the family in the funeral home the hour prior to services on Friday, or all other times at Ruby’s home, 704 Johnston Street, Edenton. Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in her memory may be made to Edenton First Assembly, P.O. Box 426, Edenton, NC 27932. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
