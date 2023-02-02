Evelyn Briggs Forehand Chappell, 93, of 235 Tip Toe Road, died Thursday, January 26, 2023 in Three Rivers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Windsor. Mrs. Chappell was born in Chowan County on December 7, 1929, and was the daughter of the late James Richard and Annie Bivens Briggs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Joseph L. Forehand and Melvin Chappell; her son, Joseph Richard "Ricky" Forehand; three sisters, two infants and Annie Marie Goodwin; a brother, Frank Briggs; and a great-granddaughter, Tiffany Helton. In earlier years she worked at the P & Q Supermarket but most of her adult life worked in Cuthrell's Department Store. She was a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Surviving are two grandchildren, Joseph Gregory Forehand of Richmond, VA and Brenda Jo Helton (husband, Tim) of Merry Hill; two great-grandsons, Gage Forehand and Christopher Helton; her daughter-in-law, Geraldine Forehand of Windsor; three nieces, Janet Respass (husband, Jim) and Anita Barnes (husband, Bill), both of Edenton and Jean Copeland (husband, Mark) of Askewville; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family members and friends, including special friend Mike Mills (wife, Teresa). Funeral services were held Monday, January 30th, at 2:00 p.m. in Macedonia Baptist Church and were conducted by her pastor, The Reverend Chris Gravning. The burial was in Beaver Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, P.O. Box 18, Edenton, NC 27932. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.