Evelyn Harrell Boyce, 94, of 107 South Oakum Street, died Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation. Mrs. Boyce was born in Chowan County on July 23, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Erie A. and Mary Bass Harrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Anthony Boyce, Jr., and by sisters, Edna Shaw and Eleanor Tudhope. Retired from Seabrook Blanching Corporation, she was a member of Edenton Baptist Church and its Mary Bethany Sunday School Class. Surviving are two children, Mary Boyce Hobbs of Knightdale and Carroll A. "Buddy" Boyce, III (wife, Peggy) of Tyner; a brother, Melvin Richard Harrell of Kill Devil Hills; two grandsons, J.W. "Johnny" Hobbs, III (wife, Iliana) and Carroll A. "Tony" Boyce, IV, both of Raleigh; and two great-grandchildren, Brylee Boyce and Saylor Renshaw. Funeral services were held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and were conducted by her pastor, The Reverend David Brooks. A private burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends were invited to visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service, or all other times at her residence. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.