Verna Faye Ober, 80, formerly of the Rocky Hock community, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in ECU Health Chowan Hospital. Miss Ober was born in Chowan County on November 5, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Paul Milton and Blanche White Ober. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Ann Ober, and by brothers, Carl, David, and Scot Ober. A lifelong, faithful member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church and the Faye Ober Sunday School Class, she served for 23 years as the Administrative Secretary in the church office and retired in 2007. Other areas of faithful involvement included her serving for two years as the first woman Moderator of The Chowan Baptist Association. She also served as a Home Mission Volunteer for four months in Oklahoma City, OK, as well as a Foreign Mission Volunteer for two weeks in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Surviving are three sisters, Mary Ellen Boyce of South Hill, VA, Frances Merritt of Edenton, and Patsy Sheppard of Portsmouth, VA, as well as 9 nieces and 13 nephews, 21 great nieces and 9 great nephews, and 9 great-great nieces and 12 great-great nephews. She loved her family dearly, especially the children, and took great joy in spending time with them. A memorial service celebrating her life was held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church and was conducted by former pastor, The Rev. Dr. Ron Cava. The burial will be private at a later time in the White Family Cemetery near the home place. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, NC 27932. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.