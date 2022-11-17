Faye Peeples Jones

Faye Jeanette Peeples Jones, 77, of Morris Circle, died Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation, Edenton. Mrs. Jones was born in Martin County on June 21, 1945, and was one of eight children born to the late Jack Murry and Iva Nettles Peeples. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Wesley "Sonny" Jones; sisters, Iva Bell Whitaker Spires, Margaret Ann Stallings, Myrtis Parrish and Jackie Edwards; and brothers, Oscar and Robert M. "Buddy" Peeples. A retired Licensed Practical Nurse, she worked for many years at the former Britthaven Nursing Home and also provided private duty nursing for the elderly and shut-ins. She was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Surviving are two sons, Michael W. Jones (wife, Lisa) of Edenton and Jason Jones (wife, Hannah) of Tyner; her sister, Winona Heninger of Edenton; three grandchildren, Lauren White (husband, Josh), Clay Jones, and Amber Blanchard; a great-grandchild, Landon White, and another due to be born in December. Funeral services were held Sunday, November 13th, at 3:30 p.m. in Immanuel Baptist Church and were conducted by Pastors John Keeter and Randy Browder. The burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends joined the family Saturday from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, and all other times at Mike and Lisa's home, 223 Bowens Road, Edenton. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.