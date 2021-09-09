Frances McCaskill Ward

Frances Elizabeth McCaskill “Fran” Ward, 81, of 715 West Queen Street, Edenton NC, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning September 1, 2021. Fran was born on April 12, 1940 in the small town of Carthage, NC, and was one of six children; four boys and two girls, born to the late Clinton and Audrey M. McCaskill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Ray Ward; whom she married on September 5, 1965 at the First Presbyterian Church in Carthage; a brother, Tom McCaskill, a sister, Lydia McCaskill Parker. Fran graduated from Carthage High School in 1958 where she served as a Class Marshall. In 1960, she graduated from Peace College in Raleigh where she was one of 10 outstanding seniors and editor of the annual, and in 1962 graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Fran, and her brothers and sisters, all six of them, graduated from College, a goal that was instilled in each of them by their mother and father, from the time they began their education journey. Fran began her career with the Chowan County Extension Service in August 1962 as 4-H and Home Demonstration agent, and later as the Chowan County Home Economics Agent. She had served as an officer in the Albemarle Arts Council, Tea Party chairman for the 200th Anniversary Edenton Tea Party, and the Albemarle Craftsman Guild. In her profession, she was active in the N.C. Home Economics Association, Chowan Fair, and the Edenton Business and Professional Women’s Club where she was named the 1981 BPW Woman of the Year. Fran had served as vice president of the Northeastern Regional Home Economics Association and served as president of the Northeastern District Association. In 1980 she was honored by the National Association for her work in N.C. and was the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award. She leaves behind precious memories and cherished stories to her two sons, Al Ward and Brian Ward (wife, Alison), both of Edenton; three brothers, Jimmy McCaskill (wife, Shirley) of Pinehurst, Hugh McCaskill (wife, Avon) Columbia, MD, and John McCaskill (wife, Billie) of Pinehurst; sister-in-law, Helen Latham McCaskill of Unionville, a brother-in-law, Bill Parker of Little River, SC; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews. A visitation was held Friday, September 3 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, located at 200 S. Moseley Street in Edenton, NC, and other times at the residence. A funeral service was held Saturday, September 4 at 11:00 a.m. also in the First Presbyterian Church followed by a brief graveside service in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Chowan County 4-H. Miller Funeral Homes, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton NC, is assisting the family with the arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Spencer gives all for Hyde County
- Bear Grass edges Aces
- Patriotic events upcoming in Chowan
- Holmes holds off Rocky Mount 27-16
- Out & About: Week of Sept. 9, 2021
- Rocky Hock Lions host awards ceremony
- COVID-19 cases rising in Tyrrell, Washington counties
- Time for Armchair Traveler Series...
- Local home renovation featured on HGTV, Discovery+
- What happened to accountability...
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.