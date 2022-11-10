Francis M. "Terry" Simonds, 89, of 121 Pembroke Circle, left his family and friends for his next adventure on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, peacefully at his home. Born in Great Neck, NY on August 23, 1933, he was the son of the late Francis May Simonds, Jr. and Marion Carey Dinsmore Simonds. Mr. Simonds attended Georgia Tech University for his career in electrical Engineering and Technical Writing and worked with General Electric and later, Scientific Atlanta. He had served in the United States Army. A former resident of Martha's Vineyard, Terry has a large circle of family and friends who knew him as "Sim", "T", "the T Man", "Ole Dad", and "Oh, Pool Boy". Whenever called by any of those names, he knew he was with those who loved him best. Surviving is his wife of nearly 50 years, Midge Simonds; his three children, Carol Simonds and Skip Simonds (wife, Jo), both of Columbus, GA, and Mike Simonds (wife, Jennifer) of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; three grandchildren, Kari, Matt and Georgia; two great-grandchildren, Brantley and Emory; and nieces and nephew, Elaine Bonney (husband, Chris) of Virginia Beach, VA, Marsha Winters (husband, Phil) of Tampa, FL, Ty Henley of Richmond, VA, and Katherine Rodenhouse (husband, Mark) of Norfolk, VA. Time is... Too slow for those who Wait: Too swift for those who Fear: Too short for those who Grieve: Too short for those who Rejoice: But for those who love, Time is Not. By Henry Van Dyke In accordance with his wishes, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, P.O. Box 643, Edenton, NC 27932, or to the Tri-County Animal Shelter, 138 Icaria Road, Tyner, NC 27980. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.