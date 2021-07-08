Frank C. Winslow

Frank Cale Winslow, 73, of Plymouth, NC, passed away Monday, June 28th, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Frank was born on September 7th, 1947, to Annie “Tup” and Howard “Snook” Winslow of Hertford, NC. Frank graduated from Perquimans High School in 1965. He then attended COA before receiving his bachelor’s degree from NC State in 1970, and later received his master’s degree from the college in 1999. After receiving his bachelor’s, he moved to Statesville to work with the Northwestern Bank. In 1978, he and his family moved to Plymouth, NC, where he worked for Plymouth Fertilizer. He began his NC Extension career with NC State University in 1992 and retired in 2014. After retiring, Frank spent many years working in agriculture at Harris Farms. He was heavily involved in Boy Scouts, Living History, the NC Naval Squadron, and the Roper Ruritan Club. He also served on the Washington County Planning Board. Frank was a man of many talents. He was a leader in his community, an avid cook, farmer, and family man that enjoyed providing for everyone. He was very knowledgeable about many things and loved to share his knowledge with anyone that would listen. He could always make someone laugh with his stories, or at least put a smile on their face. His time was always spent with his family and friends, which is what he enjoyed most. Frank was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, Judy Kennedy Winslow, his sons: John (Lisa), Benjamin (Kym), and Samuel (Crystal), and his grandchildren: Emily, Caleb, Hunter, Tanner, Kennedy, Kristen Davenport, Kamiyah Davenport, and Carly Hill. He is also survived by his sister Judy (Donald) Roche and brother Herbert (Melinda) Winslow, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support that has been shown throughout Frank’s battle with cancer. They would also like to extend a special thank you to the team of caregivers that helped during the last weeks of his life. A private burial will take place in Hertford, NC and a Celebration of Life will be held July 10th at 1 PM at Plymouth Church of Christ (905 Washington St. Plymouth, NC 27962). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Washington or Tyrrell County 4-H. Arrangements are by Bryan Funeral Service at Hampton Academy, Plymouth.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Chowan to host 4th events Friday, Sunday
- Town approves self-storage units at former B&G Club property
- Smith family reports first cotton bloom in Chowan
- Edenton adopts budget with 2-cent tax hike
- Open Door Church hosts community Independence Day event
- New HOPE Program income limit to increase delivery of emergency rent and utility assistance
- All aboard the Martha's Vineyard Express: Passenger ferry begins third season
- Board backs high school design that blends history, future
- Vidant Family Medicine in Edenton receives award for COVID clinic
- Eye on Tokyo: Gardner US' top Paralympic archer
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.