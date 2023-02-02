Garry Pike Copeland, 56, a member of the Ryland community in Chowan County, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 in Edenton. Born in Chowan County on May 18, 1966, he was the son of the late Dorus Elihu and Blannie Winslow Copeland. Garry grew up working on the family farm and enjoyed the fellowship of Piney Woods Friends Meeting. A 1984 graduate of John A. Holmes High School, he later attended and graduated from North Carolina State University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics. Through the years his work included banking, land development, and the construction and concrete industry. Garry had a passion for learning about the history and architecture of the northeast region of North Carolina, and especially that of both Chowan and Perquimans counties. Surviving is his daughter, Ashton Lee Copeland of Arlington, VA; two brothers, Jeff Copeland and wife, Jackie, and Randy Copeland and wife, Lisa; his sister, Jill Copeland Jordan and husband, Bob, all of Tyner; nieces and nephews, Sam, Callie, Cody, and Jessica Copeland, Landon Jordan and wife, Jenna, and Meredith J. Meekins and husband, Hunter; as well as two great-nieces and three great-nephews. A private service was held. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, assisted the family with arrangements. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to friends and neighbors, and to the staff of both Community Home Care and Hospice and Edenton Primetime Assisted Living for all the care provided during their time of need. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eastern North Carolina Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.alz.org. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.