Gay Hemmings Beaman, 74, of 1108 Mohave Trail, died Saturday, August 7, 2021 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville. Mrs. Beaman was born in Richlands, Virginia, on August 10, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Norman and Ruby Lee Webb Hemmings. A retired Special Education teacher in both the Chesapeake, VA and Edenton-Chowan, NC school systems, she was a faithful member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church and its Adult Choir. Prior to moving to the Arrowhead Beach community of Chowan County, she and her husband were longtime members of Calvary Baptist Church in Portsmouth, VA. Surviving is her husband of 33 years, Robert C. “Bob” Beaman; two sons, Chris Kirshon of Portsmouth and Sean Kirshon of Norfolk; a step-son, Kris Beaman (wife, Lisa) of Rock Hill, SC; four brothers, Kenneth Hemmings (wife, Lou) and Eddie Hemmings (wife, Faye), all of Portsmouth, Danny Hemmings (wife, Mary) of Scottsville, VA, and Freddie Hemmings (wife, Susan) of Florida; a granddaughter, Katie Workman; and a step-grandson, Justin Beaman. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Rusty Womack. A private entombment will be held in the Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Suffolk, VA. Friends may visit with the family in the church vestibule immediately following the service on Thursday, or all other times at the residence. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Restoration is all about the journey, not the destination
- Apex: Timbermill wind farm to be online in late 2023
- Bouncing good time: King surprises B&G Club with play day
- ARHS: COVID cases jumped by nearly 200 this week
- ECPPS to require masking indoors at school, on buses
- E-Chowan board: Masks optional to start school year
- 1.2K sign petition to keep monument on courthouse green
- Ohhhh the sweet smell of football...
- Broadband boost: Co-op seeks $26M grant to bring high-speed internet to Chowan, Perquimans (copy)
- It's not summer until you smell sweet aroma of peaches
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.