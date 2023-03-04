George Ellis Jones, 87, of 1103 W. Queen Street, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in his home where he was being cared for by family. Mr. Jones was born in Chowan County on February 2, 1936, and was the son of the late James Earl and Ora Brown Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Doris Jean Saunders and Audrey Nixon. George had many accomplishments in his life. While being a hog farmer, he was named Outstanding NC Pork Producer of the Year for 1996. Following his retirement from farming, he worked in real estate development. He served as a Chowan County Commissioner for a total of 18 years; he was on the boards of both BB&T Bank in Edenton and with the Albemarle Mental Health Center. In 2001, he was honored to have been appointed by the then Governor Michael F. Easley to serve on the NC Commission for Mental Health Services. He also served in the NC National Guard. Other enjoyments included his love of square dancing and ballroom dancing. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Surviving is his wife of 67 years, Reta Smith Jones; three sons, Mike Jones (wife, Angela) of Edenton, Greg Jones (wife, Sherri) of Henderson, and Lyn Jones of Edenton; five grandchildren, Brandon Jones (wife, Katihuska), Kristen Jones, Kirsten Taylor (husband, Zachary), Lisa Jones, and Mark Jones (wife, Lindsey); and two great-grandchildren, Joshua Taylor and Magnolia Jones. Funeral services were held Saturday, February 25th, at 3:00 p.m. in Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends visited with the family Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, P.O. Box 18, Edenton, NC 27932. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.