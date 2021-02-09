Georgiana Hart Nelson

Georgiana H. Nelson passed away on 5 February, 2021. She will be sorely missed and survived by her husband George A. Nelson, her daughter Adrian L. Nelson, her son F. Scott Nelson, daughter-in-law Kristin M. Chapdelaine, granddaughter Harper M. Nelson, her brother Francis K. Hart and sister-in-law Vicki Hart. Georgiana Nelson was a beautiful bright light in an often dark world. She led an active and exciting life that began the day she was born on April 1st, 1957 in Lake Wales, Florida, to the late Francis Knill Hart and Leila Mae Wester Hart. Georgiana was a naturally gifted dancer who not only danced and taught locally in Lake Wales but upon graduating from Ridge Independent School she danced professionally for an internationally renowned dance company in Montreal, Canada. Her graceful talents extended beyond dancing to include synchronized swimming and water skiing as well. Georgiana’s abilities were such that she was sought after to water ski professionally for Sea World, Busch Gardens and even for the movies. Georgiana loved to travel the world, visiting many famous locales such as Buckingham Palace, the Neuschwanstein Castle, the canals of Venice, the Vatican in Rome, and sailing the USS France from New York to Le Harve, France, just to name a few. She didn’t just love to see the world, she loved to give back to it as well. Georgiana worked for several years with the American Red Cross both in the United States and in Germany. She also used her degree from Saint Mary’s College to help children in need by acting as their Court Appointed Special Advocate. More recently, she spent countless hours volunteering to the Edenton community as an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Georgiana was an amazing mother, a dedicated military spouse, an adoring “Gigi”, and a loyal friend. She will truly be missed by her friends and family the world over. She will be laid to rest in Sumter, SC. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html . Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
