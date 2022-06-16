Gerald John Atkinson, 90, died Monday, June 13, 2022 in his home surrounded by family. "Jerry" was born in Baltimore, Maryland on December 21, 1931. He was the son of the late Adam John and Mary Helen Dilworth Atkinson. He was the retired National Sales Manager for Columbus McKinnon where he worked for 26 years. An Air Force veteran of the Korean War, he attended Baltimore Polytechnic and the University of Maryland. Jerry had been an avid sailor with the Yacht Racing Association Series in San Francisco, a member of the Tuscarora Yacht Club in Buffalo, New York and since retiring to Edenton he enjoyed membership in the Edenton Yacht Club. He was also a member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary and an officer of the US Merchant Marines. Surviving him is his wife of 52 years, Katharine Ann Silberhorn Atkinson; two children, Jerelyn Atkinson Miranda of Liberty Hill, Texas and Andrew Adam Atkinson of West Seneca, New York; three grandchildren, Tom Albers, Michael Albers and Sierra Black; one great-grandson and three great-granddaughters. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 18th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anne Catholic Church, conducted by Father Carlos Arce and Deacon Frank Jones. Military honors will be accorded on the church lawn. Friends are invited to visit with the family immediately following services. Burial will be at later time in Ivy Hill Cemetery in Alexandria, Virginia. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, P.O. Box 422, Edenton, NC 27932 and/or Albemarle Home Care & Hospice, 1507 North Road Street, Suite 2, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.