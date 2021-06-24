Gilbert H. Story

Gilbert Henley Story, 89, of Edenton, NC and formerly of Carrsville, VA, passed away peacefully June 14, 2021 surrounded by family at his beloved river home. He was born in Isle of Wight County, Virginia on June 2, 1932, the son of the late Richmond and Catherine Presson Story. While attending the Apprentice School in Newport News, he was drafted into the US Army, serving in Korea during the war. Gilbert retired from Union Camp after 42 years. He was a member of Faith Fellowship Church in Edenton, Franklin Masonic Lodge #151 AF & AM, Order of the Eastern Star, Shriner, involved in the Karios Prison Ministry in NC, and the Albemarle Emmaus. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Phyllis Keeter Story; two daughters, Peggy Jones (David) and LeeAnn Williams (Wayne); grandchildren, Samantha (Daryl), Ashley (James), and Carly (Charlie); great grandchildren, Jocelyn, Genevieve, Austin, John Roger, Bobby, Dylan, and Shep; many special nieces and nephews; and beloved children, Shari D and Jim and Wanda. A Celebration of Life was held Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 5:00 pm on the Riverfront of 101 Mohawk Trail, Edenton, NC (casual dress). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Karios Prison Ministry, P. O. Box 1755, Elizabeth City, NC 27906. wrightfuneralhome.org