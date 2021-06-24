Gilbert H. Story

Gilbert Henley Story, 89, of Edenton, NC and formerly of Carrsville, VA, passed away peacefully June 14, 2021 surrounded by family at his beloved river home. He was born in Isle of Wight County, Virginia on June 2, 1932, the son of the late Richmond and Catherine Presson Story. While attending the Apprentice School in Newport News, he was drafted into the US Army, serving in Korea during the war. Gilbert retired from Union Camp after 42 years. He was a member of Faith Fellowship Church in Edenton, Franklin Masonic Lodge #151 AF & AM, Order of the Eastern Star, Shriner, involved in the Karios Prison Ministry in NC, and the Albemarle Emmaus. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Phyllis Keeter Story; two daughters, Peggy Jones (David) and LeeAnn Williams (Wayne); grandchildren, Samantha (Daryl), Ashley (James), and Carly (Charlie); great grandchildren, Jocelyn, Genevieve, Austin, John Roger, Bobby, Dylan, and Shep; many special nieces and nephews; and beloved children, Shari D and Jim and Wanda. A Celebration of Life was held Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 5:00 pm on the Riverfront of 101 Mohawk Trail, Edenton, NC (casual dress). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Karios Prison Ministry, P. O. Box 1755, Elizabeth City, NC 27906. wrightfuneralhome.org
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Edenton celebrates Juneteenth
- Chowan Commission Approves Annual Budget
- Edenton Juneteenth Festival set for June 19 at Colonial Park
- New HOPE Program income limit to increase delivery of emergency rent and utility assistance
- Citizen group aims to combat crime in Edenton
- African American Experience launches on Juneteenth
- Akshay Bhatia has record performance, wins Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Classic | Professional Golf
- Timbermill Wind continues development in Chowan County
- Vidant Chowan Hospital received Acute Stroke Ready Hospital Certification
- Round-up: Embrace the day!