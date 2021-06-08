Marvin Gill Haddock, GYSGT, USMC Retired, of 148 Water Lilly Loop, died on his 86th birthday, Monday, June 7, 2021, in his home where he was cared for by his family. Mr. Haddock was born in Pasquotank County and was the youngest of 13 children born to the late William Randolph and Lena Maie Walker Haddock. In addition to his parents and all of his siblings, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Hicks Haddock; and a daughter, Brenda Lee Nelson. Serving in the United States Marine Corps for over 24 years, he was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Retiring in 1977, he began a career in the counseling of substance abuse, and founded Broad Street Counseling in Edenton. A member of Cape Colony Church of Christ, he was a 32nd degree Master Mason, and a Shriner. Surviving are three daughters, Donna Lee Comstock (husband, Kenneth) of Gold Canyon, AZ, Debbie H. Ashen of Owings, MD, and Sandy H. Wells (husband, Donnie) of Dunkirk, MD; six grandchildren, April, James, Kenny, Angie, Chrissy, and D.J.; and 12 great-grandchildren. A funeral will be held Sunday, June 13th, at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Thomas Biggs. Inurnment with full military honors will be a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the funeral home the hour prior to services on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to any chapter of the American Cancer Society, or online at www.cancer.org. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
