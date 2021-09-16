Gilliam Wilson Underwood

Gilliam Wilson “Gill” Underwood, 90, of Pinehurst, and formerly of Hertford, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 in his home. He was born March 29, 1931 to the late James and Bertha Parrish Underwood in Johnston County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and seven brothers. A graduate of East Carolina University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Duke University, he retired from the Chowan County School System where throughout his career he had served as principal of Chowan High, Swain Elementary, White Oak Elementary and Chowan Middle Schools. Known to many as "Mr. Underwood," he was the definition of a hard worker. A former member and Deacon of Hertford Baptist Church, more recently he enjoyed fellowship as a member and Deacon at First Baptist Church of Pinehurst. Other community involvement included service with Parkville Ruritan Club where he was a Past President as well as volunteering for US Kids Golf championships in Pinehurst. Always finding the good in others, he mentored several youth during his career as both as an educator and as a coach, and also well into retirement. He enjoyed anything outdoors whether it was working in the orchard, the yard, wood working, playing tennis, or being out on the golf course. He loved candy and would never pass up a Mt. Dew and candy bar- especially a Snicker bar. A Navy veteran, he had served as a Medic in the Korean War. Gill met the love of is life, Paige, while playing tennis at ECU. Surviving along with his wife of 64 years, Paige Lilley Underwood, are two daughters, Corinne Underwood Buck, and Bonnie Underwood, both of Pinehurst; a son, James Underwood (wife, Nada) of Dallas, TX; a sister, Helen Bailey of Clayton; and three grandchildren, Justin Buck, and Ryan and Reese Underwood. He was very proud of his family and cherished the time spent with them. A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 16 at 5:00 p.m. in First Baptist Church of Pinehurst, 7373 NC-211, West End, NC. Friends may visit with the family in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. The service will be available live stream on the church's Facebook page. Another service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, September 18 at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. Inurnment with military honors will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. With the resurgence in the area of the Covid Virus, no formal visitation is planned; however, friends may speak with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service. Masks and social distancing measures are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of Hertford Baptist Church, PO Box 34, Hertford, NC 27944. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
