Glendon Earl Hill

Glendon Earl "Glen" Hill, 79, of 120 Osprey Drive, died Saturday, October 8, 2022 in The Vintage Inn Assisted Living facility of Williamston. "Glen" or "Bud" as he was known by some of his friends, was born in Portland, Oregon on December 28, 1942. The son of the late Hugh and Beulah Daniels Hill, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Clifford Hill. A 1960 graduate of Parkrose High School, while there he excelled as a second baseman on the baseball team and was scouted by the Chicago Cubs. He later joined the United States Marine Corps in 1962 and during his time in service, married and had two children. After his military career, he enrolled in Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. That career field began with employment with General Electric Corporation in Key Port, WA in 1969-70, and living in both Poulsbo and Silverdale. Transferred within the company, he worked in Annapolis, MD 1971-72, and in his hometown of Portland 1972-77. Then life moved him back to Poulsbo where he worked with Pan American Airlines as a contractor on Submarine Base Bangor, leading to his taking a position with the Department of Defense for Trident Training Facility. Later working at the Kings Bay Trident Facility, he became the lead Program Manager. It was there where he met his wife of over 30 years, Deborah. They enjoyed sailing and traveling the world, eventually both taking jobs in Exmouth, Australia where they spent five wonderful years. A man with many interests, after leaving Australia, Glen studied to be a Culinary Chef at the New England Culinary Institute. For the last several years of his life, he and Deborah enjoyed making Edenton their home...along with some wonderful canine and feline companions. Glen would often say, "My Lord has blessed me richly". Surviving is his wife, Deborah Miller Hill; his children, Troy and Shelly; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In accordance with his wishes, no service is planned. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
