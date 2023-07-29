Gretna Goodier Morgan Torlone

Gretna Faye Goodier Morgan Torlone, age 95, passed away at her home in Edenton, North Carolina on July 24, 2023. She was born on August 24, 1927 in Galveston, Indiana to the late Fred and Vera Oakley Goodier. She was married to Marvin Morgan for fifty-four years, and after Marvin's passing, to her dear friend, Edward Torlone. She considered herself incredibly fortunate to have twice found great love in her life. Gretna worked for the Dana Corporation for twenty-seven years and was the first female plant manager for an automotive parts factory in the United States. Gretna and Marvin raised their five children in Albion, Indiana, and then moved for a time to Athens, Georgia when Dana asked her to establish a new plant there. While in Athens, she and Marvin also helped to establish a new church that is still thriving to this day. Christian faith has been an integral part of Gretna's life, and a great number of people have been inspired by her love of God and her deep devotion to the everyday practice of that faith. Gretna is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Darrell E. Goodier and Carolee Marcea Goodier Coalburn; two beloved husbands, Marvin L. Morgan and Edward Torlone; as well as her eldest son, Gary L. Morgan; and her son-in-law, Dennis M. O'Neill. She is survived by her children, Vonna O'Neill of Edenton; Marvin Richard Morgan (Julie) of Cordes Lakes, Arizona; Darla Steeh (Edward) of Franklin, Michigan; and Janice Ison (Charles) of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, step-children Michael Torlone (Debbie) and Mark Torlone; as well as 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many "bonus" family members embraced throughout the years. A memorial service was held Wednesday, July 26th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church. A reception followed in the church Parish Hall. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 29th, at 11:00 a.m. in Asbury United Methodist Church, 605 E. Main Street in Albion. The burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Boys & Girls Club, 824 N. Oakum Street, or to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, (for use in the music fund) P.O. Box 548, both in Edenton, NC 27932. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
