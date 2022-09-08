Henry Marshall Copeland, 84, of 620 Ryland Road, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 in ECU Health Chowan Hospital, Edenton. Mr. Copeland was born in Suffolk, VA on August 9, 1938, and was the son of the late Henry F. and Cora Mae Chappell Copeland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George Donald Copeland. Raised on the family farm, he worked with his father in the fields and helped deliver produce and eggs throughout the area. As long as health permitted, he faithfully attended Happy Home Pentecostal Holiness Church. Surviving is his brother, Clyde Wayne Copeland; and a sister-in-law, Gail Copeland (George Donald, deceased), both of Tyner. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Valarie Pate (Ricky) and Amy Brynteson (Mike), both of Wanchese, Stephen Copeland (Christy) of Williamston, Tammy Cartwright (Chris) and Donnie Copeland (Carisa), both of Tyner, and Georgia Kaye Baker (Dan) of Belvidere; and 14 great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 9th, at 3:00 p.m. in Happy Home Pentecostal Holiness Church and will be conducted by Pastor Walter Byrum. The burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the residence. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.