Herbert Earl Hollowell, Jr., 72, of Washington, and formerly a longtime resident of Edenton, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in his home. Mr. Hollowell was born in Chowan County on March 17, 1948, and was the son of the late Herbert Earl, Sr. and Virginia Leigh Craddock Hollowell. A retired plastic fabricator from the US Coast Guard Base in Elizabeth City, he grew up in the fellowship of Edenton Baptist Church and more recently had been a member of the former Albemarle Baptist Church. He was an Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Hollowell. Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Vickie Miller Hollowell; a son, Earl Hollowell (wife, Danielle) of Edenton and their two children, Anthony and Brittni, and a granddaughter, Leyla; a daughter, Heather Harris (husband, Josh) of Edenton and their three children, Hannah, Hailey, and Jonah. Funeral services were held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and were conducted by Pastor Sonny Diggs. A private burial was in Beaver Hill Cemetery. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to his dear friend, Faye Bunch, and to his many other friends for all the good times spent together and the friendship and care given during his time of need. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
