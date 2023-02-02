Horace Douglas "Sonny" Hall, 77, of 100 Chowan Trail, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in his home where he was cared for by his family. Mr. Hall was born in Norfolk, Virginia on April 15, 1945, and was the son of the late William Winslow Hall and Myrtle Mae Moody Harrison. As a residential and commercial building contractor, he owned Hall Construction Company. After retirement, he got his Commercial Fishermans license and had a special love for catching catfish. As an avid sportsman, Sonny loved the outdoors and enjoyed every opportunity to hunt and fish. He made several journeys to Montana where he enjoyed trout fishing and elk hunting. Though he thoroughly enjoyed those things, time with family brought him the most joy. He was a member of The Carpenters Shop Church in Ahoskie, but after moving into the home he built on the Chowan River, he and his wife attended Rocky Hock Baptist Church. He had served in the Army National Guard. Sonny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Constance Ashley Hall; three daughters, Cindy Hall Ricks (husband, Phillip) and Dianna Katherine Hall, both of Edenton, and Dana Hall Wyrick (husband, Bob) of Raleigh; a sister, Joann Heuneman of Grandy; four grandchildren, Ashley Baugham (husband, Jay), Arielle Leach (husband, Graves), and Alana and Heath Wyrick; and three great-grandchildren, Noah and Natalie Baugham and Gracelyn Leach. In accordance with his wishes, the family is planning a private time to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.