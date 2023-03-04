Howatt Mallinson, “Mal”, was born and raised in Queens Village, NY, son of Beatrice Olga Schroder and Howatt Henry Mallinson. Graduating from Jamaica High School in 1942, he attended University of Alabama where he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was sent to Georgia Tech for Officer Training in Aeronautical Engineering. While there he met his future wife, Minnie Sanderson “Sandy” Hamilton. With additional Officer Training at Cornell University, the rank of Ensign was earned, Mal was assigned to Naval Air Station in Brunswick, Maine for the remainder of his Navy career. Mal married his sweetheart, Sandy, on December 21, 1946 at North Avenue Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, GA. The next spring he graduated with Bachelor of Science degrees in Mathematics and Physics. They moved to Richmond, VA for study at Union Theological Seminary to become a Presbyterian minister. While in Richmond their first child was born. Mal’s first pastorate was in Rockingham, NC with Cameronian and Park Avenue Presbyterian churches. While there, their second child was born. In April 1953 he was called to Wythe Presbyterian Church in Hampton, VA, where he served as minister for 26 years, and raised a family of five children. Mal served in many capacities during this time, as a caring and understanding minister and counselor, and in the community at large. He also earned a Doctor of Ministries degree. In September 1979, Mal and Sandy left Hampton to travel around the world, making friends in over 22 countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, Australia, India, and Asia. Returning to the U.S., the next 10 years were spent serving small churches in Edenton and Swan Quarter, North Carolina. Through the Amity Foundation, a year was spent teaching Conversational English at Nanjing Teacher’s University, China. 1989 brought Mal and Sandy to live on beautiful Lake Oconee, Eatonton, GA where they joined Eatonton Presbyterian Church. He continued to meet the needs of small churches in GA and NC. They traveled to Russia with The Friendship Force, served a church for six months in Taiwan, and officially retired in 2000. Mal and Sandy traveled to all seven continents, the last being Antarctica for his 80th Birthday because “it was the only one (we) hadn’t visited”. He loved God, his wife and family, people, nature, sailing, camping, music, reading, and banana splits. The secret to their long and happy lives: love, laughter, understanding and forgiveness, and deep faith in God that He is working for good. Mal lived a long and selfless life serving the Lord, always giving with caring, compassion, and love. He is survived by his wife of over 76 years, 5 children and spouses, 13 grandchildren and spouses, 16 great-grandchildren, and friends across the globe. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Eatonton Presbyterian Church, Eatonton, GA at 1:00 p.m. Donations may be made in the name of Howatt Mallinson to Mercy Ships (Mercyships.org) or Doctors without Borders (doctorswithoutborders.org). Please send ecards to twylacrew@gmail.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Bobby Bass is Chowan County’s Volunteer of the Year
- Edenton Naturalization Ceremony adds 23 new citizens
- $200k grant presented to Regulator
- Public Works says 'no grease'
- A year later...
- Down East sparking regional creativity
- Harvill to serve as interim at RCH
- Aces Cafe teaches life lessons
- ECSU women's basketball wins first CIAA title
- Chowan commissioner make moves to improve DFW
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.