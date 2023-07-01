Ima Jean Lane

Ima Jean Bass Lane, 87, of Wynne Fork Road, died Thursday, June 22, 2023 in her home where she was surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Lane was born in Chowan County on March 7, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Carey Augustus and Martha Harrell Bass. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winston Earl Lane, Jr.; sisters, Nelia Mae Taylor and Christine Lamb; and by brothers, Lester, Rodney, Willis, and Wilbur Ray Bass. Mrs. Lane was the retired owner of Lane's Barbecue in Edenton and a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She was an exceptional grandmother who had a knack for cooking, gardening, and living life through simple pleasures. Surviving are her sons, Winston E. Lane, III and wife Angie of Greenville, Robert K. "Bobby" Lane, Sr. and wife Sharon of Hertford, and Paul Lane and wife Jamie of Robersonville; her daughters, Karen Waters and husband Jerry of Bath, and Lisa Cutrell and husband Darrin of Pinehurst; eight grandchildren, Ashley Smith and husband David, Keith Lane, Taylor Lane, Regan Christopoulos and husband Billy, Hannah Lane, Elizabeth Lane, Elijah Lane, and Dawson Cutrell; four great-grandchildren, Bailey, Caris and Tate Smith, and Emersyn Ownley; numerous nieces, nephews; and her loving volunteer caregivers, June Tarkington and Jacobi Boone. Family, friends, and others whose lives Ima Jean touched are invited to a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, July 1st, at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. It will be a time to reminisce, support each other, and celebrate a life well lived. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.