Irene Rhodes Stinnette, 95, of 347 Mexico Road, died Friday, November 11, 2022 in Currituck Health & Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Stinnette was born in Birmingham, England on September 5, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth Orme Rhodes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Lindsey Stinnette. A faithful wife, loving mother, and devoted grandmother to three generations, her family and grandchildren were her life. She loved them dearly and lit up with a big smile and twinkle in her eye when any one of them entered the room. A lover of nature and its beauty, she enjoyed flowers and their fragrance and particularly loved watching the hummingbirds harvest their nectar. Surviving are four children, Cheryl Sawyer of Edenton, Ann Elizabeth Shreve (husband, Dave) of Denver, CO, Roger Wallace Stinnette (wife, Linda) of Chesapeake, VA, and Michael L. Stinnette of Creswell; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and extended family living "back home" in England. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 20th, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, and will be conducted by the Rev. Carroll Bunch. The burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery where she will rest next to her husband. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.