J. Robert Hendrix

James Robert Hendrix, 93, of 3332 Virginia Road, died Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton. Mr. Hendrix was born in Chowan County on September 18, 1927, and was youngest of three sons born to the late Julian “June” and Mattie Hobbs Hendrix. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Iconius and Mack Hendrix; and by his wife of 65 years, Marvis Hobbs Hendrix. Receiving his Master’s Degree from East Carolina University, he worked at both the Suffolk, VA and Sunbury, NC high schools, teaching World History and Physical Education. At Suffolk he coached basketball and was an assistant football coach, and while in Sunbury coached baseball. Later he served as the Director of the Chowan County Department of Social Services, and retired as the Director of Juvenile Court Counselors for the northeastern district of NC, covering six counties. A member of Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church, and the Edward G. Bond Post #40 of The American Legion, he was a Navy veteran of World War II. Surviving are two daughters, Robin Hendrix Small (husband, Chuck) of Zionville, and Jill Hendrix King (husband, Woody) of Hobbsville; two grandchildren, Natalie King Lusk (husband, Gray) of Los Angeles, CA, and Chase Hamilton Small (wife, Taylor) of Kannapolis; and two great-grandchildren, Georgia Grace Lusk and Hudson Oliver Small. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 5th, at 2:00 p.m. in Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Junior White and the Rev. Ron Parr. A private burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may visit with the family in the social hall of the church immediately following the service, or all other times at Jill and Woody’s home, 4301 Virginia Road, Hobbsville. Memorial contributions may be made to Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church, 3025 Virginia Road, Tyner, NC 27980. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
