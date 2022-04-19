Jack Preston Overman, 81, passed away on April 11, 2022 in his home. Born in Manteo, NC, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Roberta Ann Overman, and parents Charles and Ruth Overman. A graduate of Edenton High School in 1958, he earned a B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering from North Carolina State University in 1962. He began his career working for Newport News Shipbuilding. He went on to become a Senior Engineer for the Stanwick Company, a Chief Engineer at Hittman Corporation, and a Corporate Officer for Asset, Inc. and NKF Engineering working in ship, patrol craft, and yacht design and construction. He completed his career at CDI Marine. He was a member of King’s Grant Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, deacon, and other service positions over more than 40 years. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Charles “Chuck” Overman and wife, Alexandra Overman of Hope Mills, NC; grandchildren, Hannah, Caleb, and Julianne Overman of Hope Mills, NC; daughter, Kathleen Overman and husband, Jason Blessing of Painter, VA; and sister, Ruth Overman Bass of Edenton, NC. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Kings Grant Baptist Church at 873 Little Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John’s Hopkins Scleroderma Center Gastrointestinal Research Program at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/scleroderma and selecting “Other” and entering Dr. McMahan Research Fund or by mail to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine, Attn: Department of Medicine/Division of Rheumatology, PO Box 49143, Baltimore MD 21297-9143. Please write “Dr. McMahan Research Fund” in the memo line of the check and include a note indicating “In Memory of Jack Overman.” Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.