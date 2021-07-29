Jacqueline “Jackie” Frost Williams, 74, of Hwy 17 North, passed away Thursday July 22, 2021, at the Brian Center. She was born in Washington, DC, August 12, 1943, to the late Gifford and Louise Vann Frost and was predeceased by a daughter, Angela Elliott; brothers, Butch Frost and William “Buddy” Frost. Jackie was a registered nurse and a member of Merry Hill Baptist Church. A graveside funeral service will be held Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 4:00 PM at Edgewood Cemetery in Windsor. Rev Bobby Getty will officiate, and Ronald Williams will speak. Survivors include her husband, William Wilson Williams of the home; William W. Williams, II (Regina Woodward) of Orange VA; stepson Jim Thorp of Manassas, VA; daughters, Janet Ray of Elizabeth City, stepdaughter, Marjorie Thorpe of Woodbridge, VA; sister, Melvenia Michaels of Richmond, VA; twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. The family received friends Saturday July 24th at Walker Funeral Home from 7-8:00 PM and from the home at other times. Memorial gifts may be made to the Merry Hill Baptist Church, PO Box 68, Merry Hill, NC 27957. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Williams family.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Edenton man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
- Cahoon has a heart for Columbia
- Evans joins Chowan Board of Elections; 3 others reappointed
- E-Chowan Schools plan aims for student success
- Chowan OKs rezoning to allow mobile homes at Whites Landing
- Aces Soccer Camp: An international event
- I think that I shall never see a wilder clump of unplanned trees
- Peacemaker: Knowing the signs of pedophilia could protect your child
- My 'curtain' dress...
- At the library: Female pirate hero of 'Flower Boat Girl'
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.