James Clifford Robison, 81, of Edenton, died unexpectedly on September 8, 2022, peacefully in his home. Jim was the eldest son of Clifford and Jeannette Robison, and was born in Groton, Connecticut on September 29, 1940. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Georgina Ferguson Robison; and by his brother, John Robison. He graduated from Stanford University with a BA degree in Architecture. Upon graduation, he married the love of his life, Georgina Ferguson Robison (Geordie). He continued his education at the University of Washington, and got his MS degree in Communications Management from the US Navy Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. He entered the Navy in 1962 and served on ships including the USS Warrington, as Operations Department Head, the USS Robert K. Huntington, as Executive Officer, and later as Commanding Officer. He was assigned to the US Naval Communications Station Guam from 1973 to 1976 as Technical Control Officer, Communications Officer, and Communications Area Master Station Officer. He also was assigned to Destroyer Squadron Seven in San Diego, California, and HQ Allied Forces South in Naples, Italy. He served as Communications Division Planning Officer at the Defense Communications Agency in Alexandria, Virginia and Systems Plains Officer, Defense Satellite Communications Systems until his retirement from the Navy in 1983. Upon his retirement, Jim and his family moved to Edenton and spent several years designing and building homes, including his own home that he built by himself. Jim was a long-time member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, served as Chairman of the Chowan County Republican Party for many years, and instrumental in starting the Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity Chapter in our area. Jim and Geordie travelled throughout the world while serving in the Navy, but Edenton is where they found their forever home. They donated their time and efforts throughout the years in many ways to help serve their community. Jim was a loving, kind and generous man with a keen curiosity of the world and how it worked. He was loved dearly by his family, and will be in their hearts forever. Surviving are his son, Samuel Shelburne Robison and wife, Ramona, of Meadview, Arizona; his daughter, Geordie Robison of Edenton; as well as Sam and Mona's three children, Taylor Orr, Shelburne Robison, and Alex Robison, and his great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his sister, Janet Reinhart and husband, Larry, of Cape Cod, Massachusetts; his brother, Clifford Robison and wife, Connie, of Long Beach, California; his sister-in-law, Sandra Hendee, and sister-in-law, Jerusha Gurvin and husband, Peter, of Edenton; and sister-in-law, Marcie Stalter of Raleigh. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 20th, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church. The burial with military honors will be in the church memorial garden. A reception in the Parish Hall for family and friends will immediately follow the burial. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Open Arms Christian Ministries, 2518 Virginia Road, Edenton, NC 27932. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
