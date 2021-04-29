James Robert “Jim” Hartman, 79, of 115 Morris Circle, died Thursday, April 22, 2021 in his home where he was being cared for by family. Mr. Hartman was born in Greensboro on February 18, 1942 and was the son of the late Clarence Leary and Hannah Bunch Hartman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Mark and Danny Hartman, and by a brother, Randall Hartman. A veteran, he retired as a Master Chief with the US Coast Guard following 30 years of service. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Patricia Morgan “Pat” Hartman; two daughters, Heather Nicole Lacerna and Lorrie Spurlin; a son, Steven Hartman; a daughter-in-law, Stephanie Hartman; a sister, Brenda Boone (husband, Bobby); eight grandchildren, Alyssa and Nicholas Hartman, Taylor and Morgan Haislip, Aidan and Liam Hartman, Maleah Queen, and Kayly Cassavaugh; and two great-grandchildren, Natalie Jethro and Lauren Hartman. A memorial service with military honors was held Sunday at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home and Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and was conducted by Pastor A.J. Layton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
