James Wilson “Jim” Criddle, 81, of Edenton, died Thursday, March 25, 2021 in his home. Mr. Criddle was born in Trumbull County, OH on October 3, 1939, and was the son of the late Herbert Amos Criddle and Virginia Wilson Criddle. The retired owner and operator of J & H Pawn Shop, he was a member of Edenton First Assembly of God, the Edward G. Bond Post 40 of the American Legion, and Post 7312 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was an Air Force veteran having served in the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Mandrean and Sally Cross. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Janice Williams Criddle; two daughters, Stacy Lynn Criddle, and Mary Virginia Criddle (Greg Barham), all of Edenton; a brother, Jack Criddle of Warren, OH; three grandchildren, Meranda Lynn Jordan (Lee), Brandon James Hickman, and Savannah Lynn Ester; a great-granddaughter, Raelynn Grace Jordan; and many extended family members and friends. A memorial service was held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and was conducted by Pastors Randy Pierce and Andrew Knott. Friends visited with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service and other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made either to Edenton First Assembly of God, PO Box 426, Edenton, NC 27932, or to VFW Post 7312, 563 US 158 East, Sunbury, NC 27979. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
