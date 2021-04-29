Jason “Nubby” Sawyer, age 43 cashed in his chips Sunday April 18, 2021. Jason is survived by his mother, Connie “CJ” Miller; his wife Karen Sawyer; two sons, Caleb Sawyer (Taylor McNeely) and Andrew Mowery (Stokely Moore); three brothers, Stan Wright (Reiko), Theo Wright (Tracy) and Logan McQueen; two sisters, Melissa West (Jim) and MaryAnn Sawyer; Gene Gardner, his ride or die; one nephew, Ryan Elliott and three nieces, Taylor Elliott, Janie West and Haruko Wright. Jason was born at home Easter Sunday, March 26, 1978 in Blountstown, Florida. His mother CJ gave him a lifelong nickname of “Ducky” for his grand entrance. Jason is preceded in death by his father, Scott McQueen and his grandparents, Melvin Ray Miller “Smut” (JoAnn) of Edenton NC. Farm raised in Edenton, NC, Jason learned his love of the outdoors and animals. A Shepherd of his sheep, Jason always showed the true way for the ones he loved. A steadfast leader, Jason taught Caleb and Andrew to always walk past his footsteps and never to make promises for tomorrow, and always try your best for today. Jason’s loving, caring and selflessness spirit led him to always place others before himself. A true believer in his Lord, he was an eye opener to anyone. Nubby would always say, “The heart is thicker than the blood running through your veins”. Though he always had jokes and smiles to cover his own pain, Jason’s life was an open book. Connected to the core and a “true teacher of life”, Nubby “would never leave anyone in the dark. Jason and Karen were the deepest of soulmates, completely inseparable. Karen his Queen and Jason her shelter “Jester” created a bond that could never be broken. Jason’s love for music, cooking and laughter was “The Krazy Love” Karen will miss the most. Never one to say goodbye, Jason would say to us all, “Glad you got to see me” and “I love you more, I love you no less”. Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services. www.harwodhomeforfunerals.com. Harwood Home For Funerals 208 West State Street Black Mountain, NC 28711 (828)669-2977.
