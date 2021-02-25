Jean Hadley Bridges Batson, 72, of Poplar Neck Road, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 in her home. Mrs. Batson was born in Kansas City, MO on September 3, 1948 and was the daughter of the late Theodore R. Hadley and Jean Catherine Smith Hadley. A retired petroleum consultant, she was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Edenton. Surviving are her husband of 10 years, Robert W. “Bob” Batson; and two brothers, Douglas and Scott Hadley, both of Lawrence, KS. A private service will be held in the memorial garden of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Church, P.O. Box 548. Edenton, NC 27932. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
