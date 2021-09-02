Jesse H. Boyce

Jesse Hurdle Boyce, 82, of 357 Mexico Road, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Boyce was born in Perquimans County on October 19, 1938, and was the son of the late Maryland C. and Sudie Hurdle Boyce. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Maryland C. Boyce, Jr. and W. Eugene Boyce. A retired sales representative for East Coast Equipment (formally Hobbs Implement Co.), he was a faithful member of Edenton First Assembly and a former member of Gideons International. Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Faye Cartwright Boyce, and their children, Elizabeth B. Brabble (husband, Tim) of Edenton, and Thomas J. Boyce (fiancé, April Stanley) of Siler City; a sister, Inez B. Roberts (husband, Ben) of Hertford; a brother, Carlton Boyce of Elizabeth City; four grandchildren, Logan Brabble (wife, Brittney), Katelyn Robertson (husband, C.J.), Emily Brabble, and Madison Kemplin (husband, Hunter); and three great-grandchildren, Millie Kate Robertson, Leary Davis Brabble, and another due in November. A funeral service was held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in Edenton First Assembly and was conducted by Pastors Andrew Knott, Randy Pierce, and Bernie Hurdle. The burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery and was conducted by Pastor Raymond Hoggard. Memorial contributions may be made to Edenton First Assembly, P.O. Box 426, Edenton, NC 27932. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 cases rising in Tyrrell, Washington counties
- Lighting the way for three centuries
- Church expands into after-school, summer camp
- Bulldogs jump at chance to 'find their fit'
- Local home renovation featured on HGTV, Discovery+
- Gather Your Weapons…
- Feds expand hunting access to Mackey Island
- Chowan County Regional Fair seeking volunteers
- Thought of Harris in White House more frightening
- Masonic Lodge car show returns with classic rides, excited crowd
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.